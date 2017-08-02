02 Aug 2017, Edition - 750, Wednesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
Coimbatore

Siruthuli desilts five lakes in town

Covai Post Network
August 2, 2017


City-based NGO Siruthuli on Wednesday organised a trip for members of various NGOs and volunteers to five lakes in the town.

The trip began at Ukkudam, where around 4,50,000 m3 of silt /clay was removed by Siruthuli, as a result of which the tank could hold an additional 450 million litres of water.

At Mundandhurai check dam – where Siruthuli has set up a thick UV resistant PVC membrane for waterproofing in the entire body wall to prevent leakages – about 75,000 m3 of silt was removed.

Recently, the NGO has also started the desilting work in the Kumaran Kuttai. Ganganarayanasamudhram and Sottaiyandi Kuttai lakes, which are located at Perur Chettipalayam village, have been entirely rejuvenated by the NGO with the sponsorship of GE Oil and gas.

The Pudukkulam lake, that was contaminated with plastic and glass wastes, has been rejuvenated by Siruthuli with the sponsorship from PSG Sons & Charities Trust.

