Siruthuli to Restore 34 Streams of Noyyal River

Siruthuli, the city-based NGO, has launched an ambitious mission to clean up and restore the 34 streams of Noyyal River, which are the main source of water for the river. The streams are almost completely blocked due to thick shrubs, heaps of dumped wastes, and heavy encroachment.

Speaking to the media, Vanitha Mohan, the managing trustee of Siruthuli, said, ?We have formed the Noyyal Restoration Steering Committee to oversee the task of rejuvenating the 34 streams, to collect all the available rainwater during the rainy season. Of the 34 defunct streams, we have now completed the detailed study of four. The streams had stopped feeding the Noyyal River due to overgrown vegetation, dumping of wastes, and encroachment.?

Siruthuli recently submitted a proposal to the district administration to conduct detailed study of the remaining 30 streams to draft an effective plan to restore them. Vanitha is convinced that once the streams are restored, the rainwater can be channeled to the tanks and check dams in and around Coimbatore city. ?31 tanks and 21 check dams are situated along the banks of Noyyal River and they can be filled up with the rainwater once the streams are restored,? she observed.

?About 2 TMC of water is being wasted each year due to lack of proper water management system. Only 25 percent of the water reaches the tanks and check dams. Based on our findings, we have proposed to construct check dams at Iruttupallam, Masaorambu and Mundanthurai. It will reduce the intensity of the floods and also recharge the water tables of nearby villages. We receive rainfall only a few times in a year and the water is being wasted through floods. By implementing the project, we can get enough potable water for Coimbatore.?

She noted that another major issue was the mixing of sewage with the rainwater, which makes the latter useless. ?We have also asked the district administration to construct sewage treatment plants along the streams and the Noyyal River,? she added.

She said that fund for the ambitious project would come from industrialists, since most of them are actively involved in various Corporate Social Responsibility activities.

C.R. Swaminathan, Trustee of Siruthuli, Mayilsamy, the project director of Siruthuli, and MAK Manikkam, member of the Noyyal Restoration Steering Committee, were also present.