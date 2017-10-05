Siruvani dam nears full capacity

With copious rains in the Western Ghats and catchment areas, the Siruvani reservoir, the lifeline and major source of drinking water of the city, is reaching its capacity level of 878 metres.

The dam which was almost dried a month ago, threatening the water scarcity for Coimbatoreans, is getting copious inflow, following heavy rains experienced from the beginning of last month, official sources said.

Due to inflow, the dam is just short by one metre to reach its capacity level and once it reached the level, there is no no possibility drinking water shortage for another season, they said.

The citizens, who used to get water once in 10 or 15 days, are now now getting it once in five days, the source said.