Siruvani dam nears full capacity

With copious rains in the Western Ghats and catchment areas, the Siruvani reservoir, the lifeline and major source of drinking water of the city, is reaching its capacity level of 878 metres.
The dam which was almost dried a month ago, threatening the water scarcity for Coimbatoreans, is getting copious inflow, following heavy rains experienced from the beginning of last month, official sources said.
Due to inflow, the dam is just short by one metre to reach its capacity level and once it reached the level, there is no no possibility drinking water shortage for another season, they said.
The citizens, who used to get water once in 10 or 15 days, are now now getting it once in five days, the source said.
Chitra, my wife, asked me a few days ago, "what are you watching in the TV?" I said, "I am watching the Finance Minister ShriArunJaitley in ET Now. He and the Revenue Secretary are...Read More
Most of us have struggled with losing weight at some point, that struggle can be a result of anything - an unhealthy lifestyle, lack of regular exercising, a bad diet or simply a s...Read More
Remember 'Piku'? The movie threw light on the cause of common anxiety and tension among many Indian families – constipation and irregular bowel movement. According to a survey ca...Read More