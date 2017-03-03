Six injured in jallikattu event

At least six persons – five bull tamers and a spectator – were injured during the jallikattu event at Pookkollai playground in Neelagiri South Thottam Panchayat near here today.

Of the injured, four persons – three tamers and the spectator – were admitted to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital while the rest were treated at the medical camp near the venue.

Collector A Annadurai flagged off the jallikattu event in the presence of Superintendent of Police J Mahesh and MLA M Rengasamy.

A total of 145 bulls and 157 bull tamers participated in the event. All precautionary measures including the mandatory medical test for the bulls and the tamers, as laid down by the State government, was taken before the conduct of the sport.