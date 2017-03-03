FLASH NEWS EC declines Dinakaran’s explanation for selection of Sasikala as AIADMK Gen Sec. Says he does not hold any official position in the party Rs 70,000 crore black money detected so far: SC appointed SIT UP Elections 2017: Akhilesh Yadav rubbishes PM Modi’s claim of ISI role in Kanpur train mishap Stalin visits Neduvasal to offer support to protesters: Says DMK is not using the protest for political mileage Demonetisation will positively impact India: World Bank CEO Ramdev summoned by Haryana court over beheading remark Dead lizard found in McDonald’s french fries Team India staff refuses below par salary hike: Reports Deploy women cops to verify burqa-clad voters: BJP to EC Railways starts Roll-on Roll-off service for trucks in Delhi

Coimbatore


Six injured in jallikattu event

Covai Post Network
March 3, 2017

At least six persons – five bull tamers and a spectator – were injured during the jallikattu event at Pookkollai playground in Neelagiri South Thottam Panchayat near here today.

Of the injured, four persons – three tamers and the spectator – were admitted to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital while the rest were treated at the medical camp near the venue.

Collector A Annadurai flagged off the jallikattu event in the presence of Superintendent of Police J Mahesh and MLA M Rengasamy.

A total of 145 bulls and 157 bull tamers participated in the event. All precautionary measures including the mandatory medical test for the bulls and the tamers, as laid down by the State government, was taken before the conduct of the sport.

