Skill development centre for MSME foundries on the anvil

A proposal to set up Centre of Excellence for casting technology and Skill Development Centre for the benefit of MSME foundries here is awaiting approval from the Central Government, which is expected by January end, officer bearers of Institute of Indian Foundrymen (IIF) said today.

Once the Centres are set up, it will be a boon to the foundry sector in the region, which was facing problem both in technological front and labour front, IIF Secretary Nithyanandan Devaraaj, told reporters here.

“With an investment of Rs.40 crores – Rs.30 crores from the Centre as grant and Rs.10 crores being pooled by the members, a three acre land has already been identified in Arasur on the outskirts,” he said.

Since the workers in foundries, without required skill were facing hardship due to the dirt from the raw materials, the newer technology will help them tide over the present situation, IIF former President, C.R. Swaminathan said.

Moreover, majority of the workers were migrated from Odisha, Bihar and other northern States and not adequately skilled for the job and the Skill Development Centre will be a boon to them to get hands-on training in the trade, he said.

Expressing concern over the delay in fixing the tax slabs for foundry in the proposed GST, both said that there should not be single rate for the products, but should be based on the end users and products thereof.

On demonetisation, Swaminathan said that as against the anticipated growth of 10 to 15 per cent production, there was 20 to 30 per cent decrease in the production, as there was less demand from the end users, who were feeling the real pinch.