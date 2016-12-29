FLASH NEWS President Pranab Mukherjee calls for protection of ‘right to doubt, disagree and dispute’ Sasikala Natarajan will go to party office and resume duties very soon: Tamil Nadu CM O. Panneerselvam Congress levels allegation of money laundering and illegal cash hoarding by AmitShah and Pankaja Munde Former French Open champion Ana Ivanovic retires from Tennis at the age of 29 ED arrests Delhi lawyer Rohit Tandon over black money conversion, accused of converting ₹70 crore, reports AIADMK general council unanimously elects Jayalalithaa aide VK Sasikala as party chief AIADMK passes resolution to confer late Jayalalithaa with Magsaysay Award and Nobel prize for World Peace Scarlett Johansson highest grossing actor of 2016: Forbes President Pranab Mukherjee accepts resignation of Najeeb Jung as Delhi Lieutenant Governor, reports

Coimbatore


Skill development centre for MSME foundries on the anvil

Covai Post Network
December 29, 2016
A proposal to set up Centre of Excellence for casting technology and Skill Development Centre for the benefit of MSME foundries here is awaiting approval from the Central Government, which is expected by January end, officer bearers of Institute of Indian Foundrymen (IIF) said today.

Once the Centres are set up, it will be a boon to the foundry sector in the region, which was facing problem both in technological front and labour front, IIF Secretary Nithyanandan Devaraaj, told reporters here.

“With an investment of Rs.40 crores – Rs.30 crores from the Centre as grant and Rs.10 crores being pooled by the members, a three acre land has already been identified in Arasur on the outskirts,” he said.

Since the workers in foundries, without required skill were facing hardship due to the dirt from the raw materials, the newer technology will help them tide over the present situation, IIF former President, C.R. Swaminathan said.

Moreover, majority of the workers were migrated from Odisha, Bihar and other northern States and not adequately skilled for the job and the Skill Development Centre will be a boon to them to get hands-on training in the trade, he said.

Expressing concern over the delay in fixing the tax slabs for foundry in the proposed GST, both said that there should not be single rate for the products, but should be based on the end users and products thereof.

On demonetisation, Swaminathan said that as against the anticipated growth of 10 to 15 per cent production, there was 20 to 30 per cent decrease in the production, as there was less demand from the end users, who were feeling the real pinch.

