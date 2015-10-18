FLASH NEWS PM Modi, Amit Shah should be arrested: Mamata Banerjee Oil companies to offer discount of ₹5 per LPG cylinder on booking and paying online Paytm says gets RBI nod to formally launch payments bank Housing finance major HDFC and state-run Bank of India cut benchmark lending rates by up to 0.90 percentage point. MoS Social Justice Minister Ramdas Athawale bats for Dalits, says want quota for Dalits in cricket team Air Space violation by Pak: Pak UAV came around 400m inside Indian Air Space in Uri Sector at LoC on Jan1,reports Nanjil Sampath leaves AIADMK Teesta Setalvad chargesheeted by CBI in FCRA violation case, reports ₹8 lakh fake notes in 2000 denomination seized in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. Four arrested TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay arrested by CBI in Rose valley scam case.

Coimbatore


Skipping his way to Guinness

Lakshmi L Lund
October 18, 2015

Recently, a school student from Coimbatore wrote his exam blindfolded in order to create awareness about eye donation. Now, B. Sakthi, Third Year student of SNS College of Technology, plans to create awareness about flexibility of the body by attempting to perform the most number of backward skips in one minute, and for 30 seconds.

He also has found himself a place in the Guinness Book of World Records for attempting the most number of backward skips in 30 seconds and one minute. The present Guinness record for the most backward body skips in one minute is 40 skips, and 20 skips for 30 seconds. However, 19-year-old Sakthi broke this record today with 28 backward skips in 30 seconds, and 47 backward skips in one minute.

Born in a humble family, Sakthi’s father R Balasubrami is an agriculturist, and his mother, B. Valarmathi, is a home maker. His parents have been very supportive and encourage him in whatever he does. “My parents have never stopped me from doing what I have always wanted to,” Sakthi says.

It was his childhood dream to create a world record. The Guinness Book of World Records show on AXN channel was his inspiration. “I grew up watching the show and the way people broke records motivated me to think differently and thus the idea to attempt skipping backwards was born,” Sakthi says.

Having made up his mind to attempt most backward skips in a minute, Sakthi began reading and researching about its nuances. He doesn’t have a trainer. He takes pride in the fact that he is self-trained.

For a year, he trained rigorously to break the previous Geniuses record for the most backward skips in 30 seconds, and one minute. “I jog everyday for nearly four kilometres. I also do a lot of hand and leg exercise to keep my body flexible and fit,” Sakthi says.

Sakthi has etched his name in the Limca Book of Records and also in the Indian Book of Records for attempting the maximum skips backwards. He set his eyes on the Guinness book of Records. His dream has come true today. A month ago, he was running from pillar to post to find a sponsor who could help him achieve his dream. Help came from the Rotary club. All the Rotary Clubs of Coimbatore joined hands to sponsor Sakthi.

it was indeed an electrifying atmos in the brookfield mall,were the Rotary sponsored Guiness attempt by sakthi was done,kudos !! [vijay] - Oct 20, 2015
