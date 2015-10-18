Skipping his way to Guinness

Recently, a school student from Coimbatore wrote his exam blindfolded in order to create awareness about eye donation. Now, B. Sakthi, Third Year student of SNS College of Technology, plans to create awareness about flexibility of the body by attempting to perform the most number of backward skips in one minute, and for 30 seconds.

He also has found himself a place in the Guinness Book of World Records for attempting the most number of backward skips in 30 seconds and one minute. The present Guinness record for the most backward body skips in one minute is 40 skips, and 20 skips for 30 seconds. However, 19-year-old Sakthi broke this record today with 28 backward skips in 30 seconds, and 47 backward skips in one minute.

Born in a humble family, Sakthi’s father R Balasubrami is an agriculturist, and his mother, B. Valarmathi, is a home maker. His parents have been very supportive and encourage him in whatever he does. “My parents have never stopped me from doing what I have always wanted to,” Sakthi says.

It was his childhood dream to create a world record. The Guinness Book of World Records show on AXN channel was his inspiration. “I grew up watching the show and the way people broke records motivated me to think differently and thus the idea to attempt skipping backwards was born,” Sakthi says.

Having made up his mind to attempt most backward skips in a minute, Sakthi began reading and researching about its nuances. He doesn’t have a trainer. He takes pride in the fact that he is self-trained.

For a year, he trained rigorously to break the previous Geniuses record for the most backward skips in 30 seconds, and one minute. “I jog everyday for nearly four kilometres. I also do a lot of hand and leg exercise to keep my body flexible and fit,” Sakthi says.

Sakthi has etched his name in the Limca Book of Records and also in the Indian Book of Records for attempting the maximum skips backwards. He set his eyes on the Guinness book of Records. His dream has come true today. A month ago, he was running from pillar to post to find a sponsor who could help him achieve his dream. Help came from the Rotary club. All the Rotary Clubs of Coimbatore joined hands to sponsor Sakthi.