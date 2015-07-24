Sky is the limit for this 52-year old mountaineer

For 52-year old Lourdusamy Fredrick, a resident of Sowripalayam, mountaineering is just one of his favourite adventurous activities. He has dedicated his life for adventure sports by imparting training to youngsters in trekking, rock climbing, rappelling, shoulder rappelling, river crossing. He has also been leading teams on Himalayan expeditions.

As a qualified mountaineer and rock climbing instructor, Fredrick told ‘Covai Post’ that he had successfully completed 27 Himalayan expeditions during his 25 year service in this sport as a team leader. Initially, the students are given training in trekking at Thirumoorthy Hills, and Kodaikanal high ranges and then taken to the Himalayas.

‘Sigaram Charitable Trust’, part of ‘Mountaineering Adventure Sports Society’ is an ideal platform for adventure sport lovers, who get trained under the guidance of mountaineering expert Fredrick to scale new heights in their passion.

“This is the only sport that inculcates courage, confidence, career building, personality development, and enhances physical strength. Moreover, there is no competition in this sport as it is only an achievement either by individuals or collectively by a team. And, age is no bar for this adventure sport,” he explained.

“We have planned to scale Mount Everest climbing 29,029 feet during April-May 2016 for which preparations are going on in full swing. Three persons—K. Krishnakumar, who completed his basic mountaineering course at Manali and successfully finished three Himalayan expeditions, S. Abinaya, who earned the title of best rock climber and completed three Himalayan expeditions, and K. Shanmughapriya, best rock climber and who has gone on four Himalayan expeditions – have been chosen for scaling Mount Everest,” Fredrick disclosed.

Team effort besides leadership qualities and cooperation are the hallmark of this adventure sport, he said adding that the participants learn to be independent as well as imbibe team building qualities while taking part in the expedition. A sense of high responsibility, zeal, and alertness with strong stamina alone would help a sportsperson to reach the top of the peak.

Fredrick is a much sought-after person as many colleges have been showing more interest in getting their students involved in this adventure sport, more so in rock climbing, trekking and Himalayan expedition as it would be a morale booster to develop good character. All the more, participants enjoy this sport even while experiencing Mother Nature in her pristine beauty.

Before embarking on their Mount Everest programme, Fredrick said that they went on an expedition to Mount Stok Kangri scaling 20,160 feet in Ladakh region between July-August 2014 and Mount Mera Peak (21,245 feet) in Nepal between October-November 2014 and Mount Pumari scaling 23,438 feet in Nepal between April-May in 2015.