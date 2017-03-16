Skywalk on Mettupalayam Road waiting for inauguration

The skywalk on the Mettupalayam Road near Avinashilingam University, constructed by the Coimbatore Municipal Corporation at a cost of Rs. 75 lakh, is awaiting for inauguration. The construction work of the skywalk was completed one year ago.

A large number of vehicles from Gandhipuram take this road to Mettupalayam and Udhagamandalam. Students of Avinashilingam University and general public have tough time in crossing the road.

“We find it very difficult to walk on this road, especially during peak hours. Traffic police personnel are there. They are also helpless. The number of vehicles has increased manifold. Many students have been hit by speeding vehicles on this road while crossing,” said a student of the university.

“Even when the signal turns red, motorists just do not bother. They just speed away. If the skywalk is opened, it will be of great help to the public, especially students,” another student remarked.

The over bridge is the only way to save the students and public from the traffic issues and road accidents.

“The construction of the skywalk completed very fast. It has to be opened at the earliest. The district administration and the Corporation should take a decision on this,” said social activist M. Arockiyasamy.

When contacted, Corporation Commissioner Dr. K. Vijayakarthikeyan said the skywalk would be opened soon.