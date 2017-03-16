FLASH NEWS OPS faction chooses Madhusoothanan as candidate for R.K. Nagar constituency VK Sasikala camp AIADMK MPs met the Election Commission & urged poll panel not to consider unnecessary petitions over party symbol Delhi HC dismisses a plea by JNU students against cap on number of students admitted to M Phil & Phd courses No merit in claims that EVMs can be tampered with, such allegations are wild and baseless: EC Sensex surges 187.74 pts to close at 29,585.85; Nifty climbs 68.90 pts to hit new closing peak of 9,153.70 Delhi HC says UGC guidelines for M Phil and PhD courses are binding on all varsities Sensex jumps 206 points; Nifty at all-time high after US Fed rate hike BJP wins floor test in Goa Assembly as 22 MLAs supported CM Manohar Parrikar No stay on Jio free offer; TDSAT asks Trai to re-examine Jan 31 letter that allowed Jio to continue free service, & revert in 2 weeks TN Budget: Rs 300 crore allotted for Tamirabarani – Nambiyaaru river linking project

Coimbatore


Skywalk on Mettupalayam Road waiting for inauguration

A.T. Jahar
March 16, 2017

The skywalk on the Mettupalayam Road near Avinashilingam University, constructed by the Coimbatore Municipal Corporation at a cost of Rs. 75 lakh, is awaiting for inauguration. The construction work of the skywalk was completed one year ago.

A large number of vehicles from Gandhipuram take this road to Mettupalayam and Udhagamandalam. Students of Avinashilingam University and general public have tough time in crossing the road.

“We find it very difficult to walk on this road, especially during peak hours. Traffic police personnel are there. They are also helpless. The number of vehicles has increased manifold. Many students have been hit by speeding vehicles on this road while crossing,” said a student of the university.

“Even when the signal turns red, motorists just do not bother. They just speed away. If the skywalk is opened, it will be of great help to the public, especially students,” another student remarked.

The over bridge is the only way to save the students and public from the traffic issues and road accidents.

“The construction of the skywalk completed very fast. It has to be opened at the earliest. The district administration and the Corporation should take a decision on this,” said social activist M. Arockiyasamy.

When contacted, Corporation Commissioner Dr. K. Vijayakarthikeyan said the skywalk would be opened soon.

