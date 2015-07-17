Smart farming by bee-keeping

The honeybees, also called the ‘angels of agriculture,’ provide additional income for the farmers. According to experts, bee-keeping is a very profitable venture for the farmers and it protects and maintains the ecological balance.

The population of honeybees is declining in recent times due to urbanization and widespread use of insecticides for farming. MR Srinivasan, Professor, Department of Agricultural Entomology, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), assures that commercial bee keeping will help to protect those insects and also generate additional income for the farmers.

“People are afraid of the honeybees due to their sting. If they learn how to handle the bees, they don’t have to be afraid of them. These bees help increase crop yield because they carry out more than 80 percent of the pollination,” he said.

Explaining the profits from bee-keeping, he said, “Honey is being sold at between Rs.300 to Rs.750 per kilogram based on its quality. Its by-product, beeswax can be sold for up to Rs.700 per kg. A colony of bees can be divided into two and the farmers can sell the

excess colonies to others. Farmers can begin their beekeeping by setting up Indian honeybee colonies first and then expand to Italian bees and stingless bees. Italian bees will give more yield, and the honey from stingless bees has medicinal value, but the

quantity is very less.”

According to him, a single colony of Indian bees will give about 5 kg of honey in a year. It could be as high as 25 kilos for the Italian bees. “A farmer can start with 10 boxes of honeybee colonies. An individual can maintain up to 50 boxes comfortably,” he said.

Since it is being promoted as a self-employment option, anyone can get into beekeeping. “All you need is a space of more than ten cents, surrounded by farmlands,” he explained.

Interested persons are invited to participate in the one-day training programme conducted by TNAU the 6th of every month. For Further Details, Contact 0422-6611214