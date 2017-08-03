03 Aug 2017, Edition - 751, Thursday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
Coimbatore

Smart tree in CCMC brings cheer to public

A.T. Jahar
August 3, 2017

The Wifi router and air pollution monitoring sensor installed in the ‘Smart Tree’ at the Corporation premises has brought cheer to the public who visit the CCMC.

The smart tree, that has been functioning since June, generates 8 to 10 units of electricity ever day which is enough to supply power to eight streetlights. It also has power sockets with which mobile phones can be charged.

More than 100 people come to CCMC for various reasons. Most of them are made to wait to get their work done, during which time they step out of the campus to attend to other work.

“I come to CCMC twice a week. Earlier the waiting time would be killing. Now with free access to internet, I am able to do most of the work with my mobile phone. The Corporation should implement smart tree programme in every part of the city,” said G. Venkatesan, who had come to CCMC on some work.

The smart trees not only provide access to internet, but also spreads awareness on solar power. “I have heard about the benefits of solar power. Now for the first time I am experiencing how it works,” K. Natarajan, another person, who came to CCMC, said.

“The corporation proposes to have more such trees in different parts of the city. We have informed the concerned committee and it will be implemented soon,” said CCMC Deputy Commissioner P. Gandhimathi.

