Coimbatore


Smriti to visit textile clusters tomorrow

Covai Post Network
April 26, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani will visit various textile clusters in the region on Thursday.

The Minister, who is arriving here on a two-day visit tomorrow, will visit Netaji Apparel Park and Palladam Weaving Park at Tirupur, BJP sources said. She will visit textile units in Bhavani and Erode in the evening.

On Friday, the Minister will attend a Consultative Committee meeting with regard to the newly introduced Powertex India, a comprehensive scheme for power loom sector development in the city. She will meet party workers and public in the evening, before leaving for New Delhi.

