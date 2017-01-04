Snapped power line posing threat in 100 ft road

Snapped power line hanging precariously in 100 feet road first extension is posing danger to motorists and pedestrians. The domestic connection power lines, snapped last night and hanging in the middle of the road, leaving little space for easy movement of motorists and pedestrians.

Though residents and shop owners informed the Electricity Board immediately, not a single official has inspected the area so far.

The local CPI cadres have put their flags in the pot holes on the road, thus warning the passers-by.

“In spite of our repeated complaints and requests, none of the linemen or officials have visited the spot so far,” said Thagamani, a resident.