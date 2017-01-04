FLASH NEWS Special CBI court sets January 17 as date for framing charges against the accused in Sheena Bora murder case, reports TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay’s wife registers a complaint in Bidhan Nagar (WB) against CBI alleging that she was not informed of his arrest 1.85 lakh polling stations to be in operation for Assembly Elections to the five states: CEC Nasim Zaidi Kerala suffered ₹1,000 crore tourism loss post note ban PM’s Dec 31 announcements to cost ₹3,500 crore to economy DMK leader MK Stalin elected as the party’s working president in the general council meeting PM Modi, Amit Shah should be arrested: Mamata Banerjee Oil companies to offer discount of ₹5 per LPG cylinder on booking and paying online

Coimbatore


Snapped power line posing threat in 100 ft road

Covai Post Network
January 4, 2017

Snapped power line hanging precariously in 100 feet road first extension is posing danger to motorists and pedestrians. The domestic connection power lines, snapped last night and hanging in the middle of the road, leaving little space for easy movement of motorists and pedestrians.

Though residents and shop owners informed the Electricity Board immediately, not a single official has inspected the area so far.

The local CPI cadres have put their flags in the pot holes on the road, thus warning the passers-by.

“In spite of our repeated complaints and requests, none of the linemen or officials have visited the spot so far,” said Thagamani, a resident.

