Snow fall themed Government exhibition

The Government exhibition was opened for public viewing today at the VOC Park ground.

Rathnamala Rajeshkumar, owner of Devendran Coal International Private Limited, received the first ticket and opened the exhibition. Lijo Sundar, owner of Pavizham Jewellers was also present .

“This is the first time artificial snow fall is being brought to Coimbatore,” says S. Kumar, manager of the exhibition. Due to the floods in Chennai, the inauguration wasn’t done on a grand scale. “This year, the exhibition will have many stalls. People can purchase things at discounted prices. The stalls are focusing on quality this time,” he adds.

13 amusement games are in place, and more will be opened in a few days.

Despite the rains,people thronged to see the snow fall. “The settings were really good and everyone can have fun,” says a college student. There were no games today due to the rains. But business was brisk at the stalls.

The exhibition will be open from 4 p.m to 10 p.m on all days, till January 14.