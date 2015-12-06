FLASH NEWS Frank Lampard; former Chelsea and England midfielder retires Delhi CBI court acquits all accused including the Maran brothers, in the Aircel Maxis case Govt’s job is not to worry, but to give solutions.In the unrest in Kashmir last year, more than 90 people lost their lives: Ghulam Nabi Azad In budget speech also, BJP didn’t tell how much black money has come after notebandi: Mayawati Oil spill off at Ennore port in Chennai on Saturday morning is spreading rapidly at an alarming pace on coast of Bay of Bengal The Chhattisgarh government sent controversial Bastar IG SRP Kalluri on forced leave; DIG Sunder Raj to take charge Improvised Explosive Device (IED) defused by J&K Police and Army’s 33RR in Awantipora in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district Admit card of candidates for Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET-2017) has been released, exam on February 12 An armed man has taken hostages at a hospital in Istanbul,reports 6-storey under-construction building collapses in Kanpur; many labourers feared trapped, 6 bodies recovered from the rubble

Coimbatore


Snow fall themed Government exhibition

Covai Post Network
December 6, 2015

The Government exhibition was opened for public viewing today at the VOC Park ground.

Rathnamala Rajeshkumar, owner of Devendran Coal International Private Limited, received the first ticket and opened the exhibition. Lijo Sundar, owner of Pavizham Jewellers was also present .

“This is the first time artificial snow fall is being brought to Coimbatore,” says S. Kumar, manager of the exhibition. Due to the floods in Chennai, the inauguration wasn’t done on a grand scale. “This year, the exhibition will have many stalls. People can purchase things at discounted prices. The stalls are focusing on quality this time,” he adds.

13 amusement games are in place, and more will be opened in a few days.

Despite the rains,people thronged to see the snow fall. “The settings were really good and everyone can have fun,” says a college student. There were no games today due to the rains. But business was brisk at the stalls.

The exhibition will be open from 4 p.m to 10 p.m on all days, till January 14.

