Coimbatore


Social activist held

Covai Post Network
October 15, 2016
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Rural police today arrested a social activist-cum-journalist for allegedly cheating a tribal woman promising her a land and also attempting to tarnish her image in public.

According to police, one Bhuvaneshwari lodged a complaint in Alandurai police in rural limits that the activist, Shiva, had promised her a land with patta after taking money. She claimed that he had abused her in public, without considering that she was a woman. Based on her complaints, Shiva was arrested.

However, Shiva’s lawyers claimed that the complaint was an act of revenge, since he has been fighting against Isha Yoga Centre in the area which has been alleged of encroachments.

