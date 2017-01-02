Social media abuzz with support for J Deepa

Social media is abuzz with J Deepa’s support groups. Interestingly, some of the Facebook groups that act as flagbearers for Deepa’s case as a legal and natural heir apparent of J Jayalalithaa are getting more likes by the day.

There are over 10 such Facebook groups, understandably started by J Deepa’s vocal supporters, who want her to lead AIADMK in the post-Jayalalithaa political scenario. Some of these groups, which have over 1,000 likes, are Troll Sasikala and Slaves, Official Deepa Jayakumar Fan Club, Deepa Ma for ADMK, We Support Deepa, which publish and share news about Deepa. The interviews given by Deepa to some of the popular TV channels also find a place in these groups.

“In the past few days since V K Sasikala was elevated as General Secretary of AIADMK, grumblings within the AIADMK has grown only louder, if the growing number of support groups cropping up in social media are any indication,” said an AIADMK leader.

A group of vocal supporters in Vellore for Deepa, Jayalalithaa’s niece, have decided to quit the AIADMK if their mentor is not ready to take the plunge and test the political waters in the near future.

Over 80 Deepa supporters in Mathanur union in Vellore district have also erected a flex board greeting Deepa on the occasion of New Year and Pongal. The vociferous supporters have been urging the reluctant Deepa to take a call immediately for the sake of AIADMK cadres who do not vouch for the present leadership.

“If our leader Deepa is unwilling to make her political entry, we are left with no other option but to quit AIADMK and join either DMK or BJP,” said the vocal supporters.

“The membership enrolment for Jayalalithaa Deepa Peravai, an outfit started by these supporters, has already commenced in Vellore district and is drawing good response,” said a party worker. Disgruntled cadres in Kattur and Tiruchy have also put up banners greeting Deepa.

Meanwhile, a group of 25 AIADMK officer bearers and cadres of Madurai East constituency quit their parent party AIADMK and joined the DMK in the presence of MLA P Moorthy.