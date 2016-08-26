FLASH NEWS Narada channel CEO Mathew Samuel summoned by CBI in the Narada scam Tamil Nadu: Most buses still off roads as transport unions’ strike enters third day Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) crew detained, searched in London over ‘security threats’ Sheena Bora Murder Case: Peter Mukerjea’s residence is being raided by CBI, reports We want the Tamil Nadu Assembly to be convened immediately to discuss serious issues like workers’ strike and NEET, says MK Stalin CBI probing FIPB clearance given by former Finance Minister Senior IAS officer arrested by Lokayukta Special Investigating Team (SIT) probing the Janthakal mining case Muslims are practicing Triple Talaq for last 1,400 years & it’s a matter of faith: All India Muslim Personal Law Board to SC I-T Dept conducts raids,surveys at 22 locations in Delhi, Gurgaon on charges of benami land deals worth 1,000 cr involving Lalu Prasad CBI raids on at 17 locations across India

Coimbatore


SocialCapital helps sportsperson with funds

Covai Post Network
August 26, 2016

Till less than a week ago, Tamilkani wouldn’t have even dreamt of going to Bangkok to participate in the Thailand Open Fencing Championship. But now the national level gold medalist is all set to participate in the event, thanks to SocialCapital.

The app, that was launched only last week, helped her get the required amount of Rs. 86,500 for the travel.

Giving out the details, Padmanabhan Gopalan of SocialCapital told Covai Post that a city-basesd NGO approached SocialCapital to support Tamilkani with funds so that she could participate in the championship. “Tamilkani approached Saravanan Chandrasekar of Wild Wing Trust and requested for funds. He, in turn, approached us,” he said.

“The Corporation Commissioner, Dr. Vijay Karthikeyan, who came to know about this, went through Tamilkani’s profile. Immediately he donated a part of his salary. The remaining funds were sourced through crowd funding,” he added.

Dr. Vijay Karthkeyan handed over the draft to Tamilkani this morning.

