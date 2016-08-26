SocialCapital helps sportsperson with funds

Till less than a week ago, Tamilkani wouldn’t have even dreamt of going to Bangkok to participate in the Thailand Open Fencing Championship. But now the national level gold medalist is all set to participate in the event, thanks to SocialCapital.

The app, that was launched only last week, helped her get the required amount of Rs. 86,500 for the travel.

Giving out the details, Padmanabhan Gopalan of SocialCapital told Covai Post that a city-basesd NGO approached SocialCapital to support Tamilkani with funds so that she could participate in the championship. “Tamilkani approached Saravanan Chandrasekar of Wild Wing Trust and requested for funds. He, in turn, approached us,” he said.

“The Corporation Commissioner, Dr. Vijay Karthikeyan, who came to know about this, went through Tamilkani’s profile. Immediately he donated a part of his salary. The remaining funds were sourced through crowd funding,” he added.

Dr. Vijay Karthkeyan handed over the draft to Tamilkani this morning.