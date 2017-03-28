Software engineer stabs wife, in-laws

Thanjavur: A software engineer stabbed five persons including his wife and in-laws here on Monday evening allegedly due to family feud.

All the five were admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital where their condition is said to be stable.

Prabhakaran (30), resident of Sooliyakottai village near Ammapettai and working as software engineer in Bengaluru married Aarthi (28), resident of Tholkappiar Square area in Thanjavur some 10 months ago.

Aarthi, however, returned to her parents’s house within few days after the marriage due to difference of opinion with her husband. A few weeks ago, Prabhakaran preferred a complaint with Ammapettai police station demanding divorce from Aarthi, while the latter preferred a petition expressing her willingness to live with him.

Meanwhile, Prabhakaran visited Aarthi’s house on Monday evening. A quarrel broke out between them. Prabhakaran who lost his temper stabbed Aarthi, her father Muthusamy (57), mother Kaviarasi (47), brother Arun Prasanna (24). Her relative Natarajan (60) who attempted to resist Prabhakaran also sustained a stab injury.

Soon after the incident, Prabhakaran fled from there along with three others in two motorbikes.

Based on a complaint, Thanjavur East police have registered a case and are on the lookout for Prabhakaran and three others.