Solatium distributed to farmer who died under duress

Ariyalur: District Collector of Ariyalur A. Saravanavelraj distributed a solatium of Rs. 10,000 to the next of kin of a farmer, Sitrarasan, who had committed suicide under duress, being unable to save his standing crops and pay up the loans he had taken from the local money-lender.

A. Sitrarasan, of Cholamamadevi village in Udayarpalyam taulk of the district, had committed suicide as the standing crops in his land holding withered away. Following this the Collector distributed the solatium to the next of kin and promised that all Government welfare measures will be extended to the families that have lost their breadwinner.