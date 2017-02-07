FLASH NEWS Sasikala Natarajan is unfit to become the party chief and the Tamil Nadu chief minister: PH Pandian Special Court grants bail to former Coal secretary H C Gupta, others in Coal Scam case, reports Pakistan intruder shot dead in Bamiyal sector, Pathankot, reports Sheena Bora Murder Case: CBI summons ex-Mumbai cop Rakesh Maria, reports Alleged ISI agent Shamshul Hoda in Kanpur train derailment deported from Dubai to Nepal, reports I’m In Charge, Jayalalithaa Told UK Doctor From Hospital Bed Supreme Court attaches Sahara’s Aamby valley project in Lonavala, report Initially diagnosed with sepsis, infection in chest, urine. Later discovered there was bacteria in her blood: Dr Richard Beale on Jayalalithaa’s health Jayalalithaa was conscious when she signed election papers:Dr Richard Beale on ex-Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s health Not normal practice to photograph critically ill patient unless he/she wants it, invasion of privacy: Dr Richard Beale

Coimbatore


Solatium distributed to farmer who died under duress

Covai Post Network
February 7, 2017

Ariyalur: District Collector of Ariyalur A. Saravanavelraj distributed a solatium of Rs. 10,000 to the next of kin of a farmer, Sitrarasan, who had committed suicide under duress, being unable to save his standing crops and pay up the loans he had taken from the local money-lender.

A. Sitrarasan, of Cholamamadevi village in Udayarpalyam taulk of the district, had committed suicide as the standing crops in his land holding withered away. Following this the Collector distributed the solatium to the next of kin and promised that all Government welfare measures will be extended to the families that have lost their breadwinner.

