South Africa expects Indian tourists to cross one lakh this year

South African Tourism is expecting over one lakh tourists from India to arrive there during this year, a senior official said today.

The country has registered a 21.7 per cent increase in Indian leisure visitors arrival in 2016, which stood at 95,377 and is in 8th position among the South Africa’s international source markets, South Africa Tourism Country Manager India, Hanneli Slabber told reporters here.

The arrival of Indian tourists in South Africa in 2015 was 78,385, which saw a significant growth in the last financial year, she said.

However, the demonetisation has affected the tourist inflow during December to March 2017, but picked up from April, she said.

Slabber, here as part of 7th edition of Board’s annual travel trade training sessions, said that Coimbatore has been identified as one of the emerging source markets, driving tourist traffic to South Africa, which is keen to keep attracting the city’s travel enthusiasm and potential.

Stating that air travel consumption from Tier II and III Indian cities rose to record 55 per cent in 2016, she said that hotel bookings from these cities was 71 per cent during the year.

Coimbatoreans though traditionally conservative travelers, have in recent times opened up to exploring newer destinations and trying out there experience and activities, Slabber said.

The proportion of solo women travelers, particulaly business and adventure, from the city has also been steadily rising, she said.