Space for dissent shrinking

The recent agitation in Delhi University has reignited a lost debate – one that polarised opinions, with a few liberals squirming to be heard last year when JNU violence made headlines.

A campus, a space where diverse opinions flourish, new ideas take shape and dissent is a good word, appears to be far from reality and intolerant towards other points of view.

“The events in the past few months, especially within the university setting in various places, like FTII, HCU, JNU, JU and now DU, has reinforced my belief that critical and reflective thinking is the need of the hour.

Universities have always provided a space for dissent, resistance and critique of the mainstream and state institutions through reflective thinking, rational discussions and logical arguments.

“But when it turns into a breeding ground of systematic violence against students and teachers, we all should know where we are heading. As a social science teacher, I have always tried to encourage questioning,” says Rashi Bhargava, social science lecturer at DU.

Violence has resulted in spreading fear among students, who are to appear for that annual exam in a month. No student is in favour of violence, when any difference can be amicably sorted out. Debraj Mookherjee of Ramjas University says, “The moment you resort to violence, you agree that you don’t have an argument.”

Supporting the right to free speech without repercussions, Archisman Banerjee of VIT University says, “Private universities don’t encourage political parties on the campus, which is a good thing. But I am in favour of multi opinions. No one should label us anti-national for speaking our mind.

“Speaking against violence but making a strong point against Gurmehar Kaur, Debarati Kaur of Oxford College, Bengaluru says, “I am against any violence on any campus. But, this girl Gurmehar Kaur reacted to hearsay from her friends, which is not right. And also, no freedom of speech is absolute.”