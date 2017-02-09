FLASH NEWS VK Sasikala leaves for Jayalalithaa memorial, will meet Governor C Vidyasagar Rao shortly AIADMK crisis: Tamil Nadu governor meets Panneerselvam, to meet Sasikala soon O Pannerselvam leaves for the airport to receive Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao We will make Veda Nilayam into a memorial for Amma: Panneerselvam OPS to meet TN Governor Vidyasagar Rao at 5pm and Sasikala at 7:30pm today Sasikala has taken over the party and the govt just to make it a property of one family: Panneerselvam OPS meets Chief Secy and Tamil Nadu DGP at his residence to strategize for meeting with Governor, reports AIADMK MLAs to meet Governor Vidyasagar Rao at 5 pm in Chennai, reports O. Panneerselvam likely to issue transfer order of Chennai Commissioner S. George, reports Tamil Nadu Govt revokes suspension of Former TN Chief Secretary Gnanadesikan and Adul Anand IAS, reports

Coimbatore


Special children to get one with nature through eco camps

Jabez John Anand
February 9, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

In an attempt to help special children engage with nature, two camps have been organised for students from institutions for special children at the Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (SACON) in the middle of February.

The camps, which are a part of a set of five camps, will also include normal students from various Government aided institutions and be supported by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change under the National Nature Camping Programme (NNCP).

Up to 250 students, including 50 special children, will participate in five batches in the three-day camp between 1 – 18 February.

“The camp was initiated not as a part of nature education, which is very essential, but also to help students engage with nature, which is imperative in the current scenario,” said P. Pramod, Principal Scientist at SACON and Course Director NNCP, Coimbatore.

The students will participate in a number of activities including special games, observing sessions, nature walks, bird-watching, special lectures and star-watching using telescopes.
“The children will be taken on a walk on the special trekking trail inside SACON, where they can observe nature, birds and trees,” Pramod told Covai Post.

In case of visually challenged children, the children would be made to feel plants and trees with their hands in order to get a better understanding.

According to another organiser, games will be conducted for children on camouflage and the importance of mixing with natural environment. “The students will be asked to collect different coloured match sticks that are thrown on the ground. While contrast colours will be easily picked up, those that match the soil colour would be left unnoticed. The same happens in the wild, animals use their skin tone to hide,” he said.

Further, the students will also have a special session called ‘sounds of nature’ at different time intervals to understand the various sounds in the forest.

