FLASH NEWS Frank Lampard; former Chelsea and England midfielder retires Delhi CBI court acquits all accused including the Maran brothers, in the Aircel Maxis case Govt’s job is not to worry, but to give solutions.In the unrest in Kashmir last year, more than 90 people lost their lives: Ghulam Nabi Azad In budget speech also, BJP didn’t tell how much black money has come after notebandi: Mayawati Oil spill off at Ennore port in Chennai on Saturday morning is spreading rapidly at an alarming pace on coast of Bay of Bengal The Chhattisgarh government sent controversial Bastar IG SRP Kalluri on forced leave; DIG Sunder Raj to take charge Improvised Explosive Device (IED) defused by J&K Police and Army’s 33RR in Awantipora in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district Admit card of candidates for Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET-2017) has been released, exam on February 12 An armed man has taken hostages at a hospital in Istanbul,reports 6-storey under-construction building collapses in Kanpur; many labourers feared trapped, 6 bodies recovered from the rubble

Coimbatore


Special summer trains to Coimbatore

Covai Post Network
March 17, 2016

Southern Railways has announced special trains from Chennai via Coimbatore this summer in order to accommodate the vacation crowds.

According to a release, the Chennai Central to Ernakulam Junction special train (train no. 06004) will depart from Chennai Central at 6.20 pm on April 7 and will arrive at Ernakulam Junction by 7.40 am the next day (8/04/2016). The train will leave Ernakulam Junction by 7.00 pm on Sunday (10.04.2016) and reach Chennai Central the next day by 7.15 am.

The Chennai Central – Ernakulam Junction – Chennai Central special (train no.06005/06006) will depart from Chennai Central at 10.30 pm on the 22nd and 29th of April and are scheduled to reach Ernakulam by 10.45 am on the next respective days.

The train will depart from Ernakulam at 7.00 pm on April 24 and May 1 and reach Chennai by 7.00 am the next respective days.

The Chennai Central – Mangalore Junction– Chennai Central special (train no.06007/06008) will depart from Chennai Central at 1.00 pm on three days including the 7th, 21st and 28th of April and are scheduled to reach Mangalore by 5.15 am on the next respective days.

The train will depart from Mangalore at 10.45 am on April 8, 22, and 29, and reach Chennai by 3.00 am on the next respective days.

All the trains will stop at Jolarpet, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur and Coimbatore.

Comments 10
"Thanks for your write-up. What I want to point out is that while looking for a good internet electronics retail outlet, look for a website with complete information on key elements such as the privacy statement, security details, any payment guidelines, and also other terms and also policies. Usually take time to investigate the help plus FAQ areas to get a far better idea of how the shop is effective, what they can do for you, and how you can make best use of the features." [eebest8 back] - Dec 09, 2016
Im grateful for the blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic. [jak szybko schudnac bez tabletek] - Dec 13, 2016
Great, thanks for sharing this article post.Really looking forward to read more. Great. [Freelance writing jobs] - Dec 17, 2016
Hi there are using WordPress for your blog platform? I?m new to the blog world but I?m trying to get started and create my own. Do you require any html coding knowledge to make your own blog? Any help would be greatly appreciated! http://hobbsport.com/shopcategory/hiking-shoes/ [Bradly Welle] - Dec 31, 2016
Hey, thanks for the blog article. Really Cool. [Restaurants near me] - Jan 09, 2017
Really appreciate you sharing this blog article.Much thanks again. Awesome. [subwaysurfersgame.net] - Jan 12, 2017
Thanks for the blog article.Really thank you! Want more. [united concordia dental fee schedule] - Jan 13, 2017
Enjoyed every bit of your blog article.Thanks Again. Cool. [mp3 songs] - Jan 18, 2017
Very neat article. Really Great. [http://100bestwhatsappstatus.com] - Jan 25, 2017
Great blog post.Thanks Again. Awesome. [Organic] - Feb 03, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS