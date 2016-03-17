Special summer trains to Coimbatore

Southern Railways has announced special trains from Chennai via Coimbatore this summer in order to accommodate the vacation crowds.

According to a release, the Chennai Central to Ernakulam Junction special train (train no. 06004) will depart from Chennai Central at 6.20 pm on April 7 and will arrive at Ernakulam Junction by 7.40 am the next day (8/04/2016). The train will leave Ernakulam Junction by 7.00 pm on Sunday (10.04.2016) and reach Chennai Central the next day by 7.15 am.

The Chennai Central – Ernakulam Junction – Chennai Central special (train no.06005/06006) will depart from Chennai Central at 10.30 pm on the 22nd and 29th of April and are scheduled to reach Ernakulam by 10.45 am on the next respective days.

The train will depart from Ernakulam at 7.00 pm on April 24 and May 1 and reach Chennai by 7.00 am the next respective days.

The Chennai Central – Mangalore Junction– Chennai Central special (train no.06007/06008) will depart from Chennai Central at 1.00 pm on three days including the 7th, 21st and 28th of April and are scheduled to reach Mangalore by 5.15 am on the next respective days.

The train will depart from Mangalore at 10.45 am on April 8, 22, and 29, and reach Chennai by 3.00 am on the next respective days.

All the trains will stop at Jolarpet, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur and Coimbatore.