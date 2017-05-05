29 May 2017, Edition - 685, Monday
  • Shocking murder caught on camera, petrol pump owner shot dead in Begusarai, Bihar
  • Cong MLA from Chitrkoot in Satna dist of MP, Prem Singh, passes away after prolonged illness. He was 65.
  • The GSLV Mark III will be launched into space on June 5. Here’s everything you need to know about the rocket:
  • Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu meets e-rickshaw driver’s kin who was beaten to death for protesting public urination
  • Bengaluru City Police refuses to allow beef festival at Town Hall
  • Don’t care what United Nations is saying. Pak govt follows it’s only policy :Parvez Musharraf
  • Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain files criminal defamation case against sacked AAP leader Kapil Mishra. Jain to record statement on July 14
  • I always supported Mujahideen activity in Kashmir: Parvez Musharraf
  • Google is offering a four-month free subscription on Google Play Music for new subscribers
  • Manipur CM N Biren Singh’s son awarded 5 years jail term in 2012 road rage case
Coimbatore

Special trains to Krishnarajapuram, Rameshwaram cancelled

Covai Post Network
May 5, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

The Salem Division of the Southern Railways has announced the cancellation of two summer special trains connecting Coimbatore with Krishnarajapuram and Rameshwaram. The reason cited was lack of sufficient passengers.

In a statement, officials claimed that since the services were started, there had not been sufficient passengers and earnings had been very poor compared with other trains.

Train No. 06059 Coimbatore-Krishnarajapuram was to run between May 17 and June 28 and cater 13 services. Its pairing train was to run on the same days.

The No. 06062 to Rameshwaram was to run between May 15 and June 30 with 14 services. Its pairing train was to run between June 16 and July 1.

Officials claimed `poor patronage and reception’ for the cancellation.

