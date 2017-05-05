Special trains to Krishnarajapuram, Rameshwaram cancelled

The Salem Division of the Southern Railways has announced the cancellation of two summer special trains connecting Coimbatore with Krishnarajapuram and Rameshwaram. The reason cited was lack of sufficient passengers.

In a statement, officials claimed that since the services were started, there had not been sufficient passengers and earnings had been very poor compared with other trains.

Train No. 06059 Coimbatore-Krishnarajapuram was to run between May 17 and June 28 and cater 13 services. Its pairing train was to run on the same days.

The No. 06062 to Rameshwaram was to run between May 15 and June 30 with 14 services. Its pairing train was to run between June 16 and July 1.

Officials claimed `poor patronage and reception’ for the cancellation.