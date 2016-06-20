FLASH NEWS Sasikala to be next CM, Panneerselvam quits ICC to ban venues with poor quality pitches and outfields Trump Sena formed in UP to support BJP, stop Hindu migration Rare monkey species spotted in Africa for first time Polling in a Goa booth cancelled over faulty procedure Chennai oil spill hasn’t affected marine life: Tamil Nadu CM If you don’t vote, you have no right to blame govt: SC Sweden pledges to cut all greenhouse gas emissions by 2045 Punjab polls: Voter turnout recorded at 78.62%

Coimbatore


Speeding train kills elephant in Madukkarai

Covai Post Network
June 20, 2016

A speeding train fatally knocked down an elephant at Marapalam in Madukkarai around 1.30 a.m. today.

A herd of six elephants were moving near the tracks when the speeding Bengaluru-Kochuveli Express hit the female pachyderm killing it on the spot. The engine driver immediately informed the Mudukkarai station master who in turn called the police.

Forest officials had tough time getting near the carcass as other elephants had surrounded it and did not allow anyone to approach the spot. Officials finally managed to drive them away after nearly four hours.

According to District Forest Officer Tirupur and Additional Charge Coimbatore, A. Periyasamy, the animal was aged between 20 and 25.

“It is sad that such a thing had happened after a successful operation yesterday,” he said.

He further added that the pachyderm herd was lured out of the jungle by the crops in the farms nearby.

A postmortem was conducted by forest veterinarian and the animal was buried nearby.

Seven years ago, four elephants were killed in a same way on the same track.

Comments 2
11/2/2016 @ 10:24:22: lorem ipsum covaipost.com http://summerworld-fouhy.info [Janis Mehta] - Nov 02, 2016
kjop cialis pa nett http://no.pharmshop.website/cialis/ cialis uten resept [kjope cialis pa nett] - Feb 06, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS