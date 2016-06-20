Speeding train kills elephant in Madukkarai

A speeding train fatally knocked down an elephant at Marapalam in Madukkarai around 1.30 a.m. today.

A herd of six elephants were moving near the tracks when the speeding Bengaluru-Kochuveli Express hit the female pachyderm killing it on the spot. The engine driver immediately informed the Mudukkarai station master who in turn called the police.

Forest officials had tough time getting near the carcass as other elephants had surrounded it and did not allow anyone to approach the spot. Officials finally managed to drive them away after nearly four hours.

According to District Forest Officer Tirupur and Additional Charge Coimbatore, A. Periyasamy, the animal was aged between 20 and 25.

“It is sad that such a thing had happened after a successful operation yesterday,” he said.

He further added that the pachyderm herd was lured out of the jungle by the crops in the farms nearby.

A postmortem was conducted by forest veterinarian and the animal was buried nearby.

Seven years ago, four elephants were killed in a same way on the same track.