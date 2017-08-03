Speedy implementation of multi level car parking at railway station urged

The multi level car parking, which was announced at the Coimbatore railway station was seen as a great relief and solution to the parking and traffic problems at the Coimbatore railway junction but it seems the city folks might have to wait longer to use the facility.

A multi level car parking facility was announced around last year near the Good Shed road entrance to the station to avoid congestion in front of the station. The multi level car parking is expected to hold approximately 350 cars. The parking was planned in the Public Private Partnership scheme, though a tender was floated, it hasnt been closed yet, official sources said..

R Ragul, a passenger said that the multi level car parking is essential in the station. “When it was announced, I was relieved. It is hard to find a parking space near the Railway station since most of times the parking lot within the compound is full. I hope it will be implemented soon”, he said. “ We are looking forward to multi level parking for two wheelers as well. If there isn’t space here we are forced to park on the footpaths on the opposite side of the railway station”, said another passenger.

According to Official sources, though they received applications for the tender, none it hasnt been closed. C.M. Jayaraman, President of the Citizen’s Voice Club, said,”It is high time the Department starts thinking about its implementation. There isn’t enough parking space at the Junction and it is leading to congestion in that area. The Government could also consider placing the railway engine, which is being planned at the station now, on a pedestal and allow parking space under it.”

Passengers are hoping that once the multi level parking is implemented, it will reduce the congestion and ease traffic in front of the station.