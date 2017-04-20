Spl trains may be withdrawn due to poor patronage

The Salem Division of the Southern Railways has announced a final try to the special passenger train connecting Salem, Karur and Namakkal, warning that lack of patronage from passengers could result in its termination.

In a press release, officials claimed that since the beginning, the train has not been receiving good support from passengers as both occupancy and earning has been very poor compared with other trains.

The train (06743) running between Salem and Karur everyday has been able to attract only 10,387 passengers so far in the first three months of 2017. While the earning is Rs. 196265, average passenger turn out per day stands at 115 and Rs. 2181 earning.

With the total occupancy is 580 seats, only 20 per cent of the train’s seats are filled.

On Sundays, the train runs with only 21 per cent occupancy with an average of only 122 passengers travelling on the day. The train earns Rs. 2367 that day, which is only a little higher than week days.

While this being the case, Karur-Salem Passenger special train no. 06744, which runs on all days has been able to garner an average of 19 passengers and Rs. 2288 daily. The train no. 06740 that runs on Sundays gets 13 per cent occupancy of 78 seats and Rs. 2573.

Train no. 06739 that runs on Sundays starts from Salem at 6 a.m. and reaches Karur at 8.10 a.m. Train no. 06740 starts from Karur at 8.30 a.m. and reaches Salem at 10.30 a.m. on Sundays.

The daily train no. 06743 starts from Salem at 11.30 a.m. and reaches Karur at 1.30 p.m. Train no. 06744 starts from Karur at 2.20 p.m. and reaches Salem at 4.40 p.m. on all days.

Railway officials said they had no option to terminate the trains if they do not get patronage from the people. Only the two pairs of the currently running regular passenger trains would continue in such case.