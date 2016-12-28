FLASH NEWS AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa’s lawyer attacked at party office No alliance with any political party: Mulayam Singh Yadav ₹25 lakh seized from Dubai-bound passenger at Mumbai airport Cabinet Clears Demonetisation Ordinance: People involved in transactions of old notes to face penalty of ₹5000 : Sources People possessing old notes post march 31 to face 4-year Jail term: Sources Former Madhya Pradesh CM Sunder Lal Patwa passes away at 92 after suffering a heart attack Delhi airport staff needs to carry Aadhaar card from Jan 1 2 killed, several injured as Ajmer-Sealdah Express train derails in Kanpur ED arrests Kotak Mahindra bank manager in Delhi over fake a/cs. Manager was allegedly involved in illegal currency conversion Former TN Chief Secretary Ram Mohan Rao thanks Rahul and Mamata for supporting him

Coimbatore


Spotlight off Kodanad, tourist interest on the rise

D.Radhakrishnan
December 28, 2016
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Udhagamandalam: Kodanad, located 50 kilometers from here, which was in focus off and on for the past 25 years following the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Jayalalithaa becoming a director of the Kodanad Tea Estate, is now just another scenic spot in the district.

Hither to the practice was to beef up security whenever she was here for her periodical sojourns as Chief Minister and to post a couple of constables when she left.

Following her demise, there was some police activity for some time in the vicinity. Now it resembles any other corporate sector tea garden with only the workers manning the nine gates.

However, interest in the place among tourists has started growing. While on their way to the Kodanad View Point, many of them stop by to take photographs though for many years there has been a warning sign in front of the gates stating that photography was prohibited.

