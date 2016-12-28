Spotlight off Kodanad, tourist interest on the rise

Udhagamandalam: Kodanad, located 50 kilometers from here, which was in focus off and on for the past 25 years following the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Jayalalithaa becoming a director of the Kodanad Tea Estate, is now just another scenic spot in the district.

Hither to the practice was to beef up security whenever she was here for her periodical sojourns as Chief Minister and to post a couple of constables when she left.

Following her demise, there was some police activity for some time in the vicinity. Now it resembles any other corporate sector tea garden with only the workers manning the nine gates.

However, interest in the place among tourists has started growing. While on their way to the Kodanad View Point, many of them stop by to take photographs though for many years there has been a warning sign in front of the gates stating that photography was prohibited.