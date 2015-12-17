FLASH NEWS Governor accepts resignation letter of TN CM O Panneerselvam Supreme Court’s verdict on Jayalalithaa-Sasikala disproportionate asset case to be announced this week, reports TMC stages protest against government in front of Gandhi statue inside Parliament complex With UP campaign in full swing, SP leader Azam Khan launches a scathing attack on PM Modi, compares him with ‘Ravan’

Coimbatore


SREC – Pricol research centre inaugurated

Covai Post Network
December 17, 2015

With the intention of given students hands-on training in the various aspects of engineering, Sri Ramakrishna Engineering College (SREC) joined hands with Pricol Technologies and recently inaugurated the Sri Ramakrishna Engineering College (SREC)-Pricol Technologies Innovation Centre at the SREC campus.

The centre was inaugurated by Bobby John, CEO of Pricol Technologies. Chief Operating Officer V. Ramakrishna of SNR Sons Charitable Trust, senior managers from Pricol Technologies, and N.R. Alamelu, Principal of Sri Ramakrishna Engineering College were present during the inauguration.

The innovation centre, measuring 1280 sq ft, is equipped with all necessary facilities and infrastructure to train students in the various technical aspects of engineering. This unique partnership will expose the engineering students of this college to the real-time world class business environment and the competitive and real projects of the demanding Industry. The partnership also focuses on multidisciplinary approach to problem-solving for the society, which will help break traditional academic silos.

Comments 2
My developer is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the costs. But he?s tryiong none the less. I?ve been using Movable-type on various websites for about a year and am nervous about switching to another platform. I have heard great things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress content into it? Any help would be greatly appreciated! http://hobbsport.com/shopcategory/hiking-shoes/ [Bud Diekrager] - Dec 31, 2016
kjop cialis pa nett http://no.pharmshop.website/cialis/ cialis uten resept [kjope cialis pa nett] - Feb 06, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS