SREC – Pricol research centre inaugurated

With the intention of given students hands-on training in the various aspects of engineering, Sri Ramakrishna Engineering College (SREC) joined hands with Pricol Technologies and recently inaugurated the Sri Ramakrishna Engineering College (SREC)-Pricol Technologies Innovation Centre at the SREC campus.

The centre was inaugurated by Bobby John, CEO of Pricol Technologies. Chief Operating Officer V. Ramakrishna of SNR Sons Charitable Trust, senior managers from Pricol Technologies, and N.R. Alamelu, Principal of Sri Ramakrishna Engineering College were present during the inauguration.

The innovation centre, measuring 1280 sq ft, is equipped with all necessary facilities and infrastructure to train students in the various technical aspects of engineering. This unique partnership will expose the engineering students of this college to the real-time world class business environment and the competitive and real projects of the demanding Industry. The partnership also focuses on multidisciplinary approach to problem-solving for the society, which will help break traditional academic silos.