Sreesanth’s silver screen venture kicks off on a damp note; blame game begins

Kottayam: After creating storm in cricket as a bowler and later facing match fixing allegations and a life ban by the BCCI, strike bowler S Sreesanth has stepped into the silver screen by acting in ‘Team Five’ which was released on Friday.

Just as in cricket, Sreesanth’s entry into Malayalam film industry began with a controversy with the star expressing anguish with the Producer for not giving enough publicity for the film.

Exploiting the existing crisis in the Malayalam film industry, Producer Raj Scaria blamed it on the distributors lobby for not brining the film into limelight.

Scaria told reporters in Kochi that he had committed a big blunder by trying his luck in Malayalam film industry. This would be his last film in Malayalam, he said.

Scaria went to the extent of saying that even thinking of making Malayalam film is like jumping in front of the speeding train.

He said that the distributors’s association sidelined the movie because they were not part of the lobby.

He said that it was the responsibility of the distributors to clear the posters and display them at vantage points.

The Director Suresh Govind said that people have not known about the release of the film. When contacted the distributors, they however said that the posters could not be pasted due to rains. He said that if rain had played the spolier then how is it that the posters of other films have been pasted in a big way?

Scaria said that he had the same experience during the release of his previous film ‘Paisa Paisa’.

He however conceded that there was no problem during the release of his first film ‘Anwar’.

He said that he spent Rs 7 lakh for printing posters. Normally half of the posters of the Malayalam films are not pasted by the distributors and they are sent to cracker units in Sivakasi. In this case all the posters will go to Sivakasi. Meanwhile, distributors association President Siyad Kokers denied the charges as baseless.

He said that the distributors were in favour of the success of small budget movies as they very much benefited out of it.

Kokers said that it was the fault of the Producer for poorly marketing the film. The lobby and other illegal activities by the superstars came to light with the arrest of actor Dileep in connection with the abduction and assault of an actor.

People, who were hitherto mum on the activities of the Malayalam film sector, have come out in the open against actors like Dileep and his agents.