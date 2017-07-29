Sri Ramakrishna Institute convocation held

Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Technology celebrated its 11th convocation today where AICTE Administration Bureau Director Dr Manpreet Singh Manna was the chief guest.

A total 383 under graduates and 104 post graduates received their certificates.

The students needed to thank their parents and the institution for the efforts made in making them good citizens, Singh said. The fees collected from students went into building the institution’s infrastructure paying honorarium to teachers. The graduates should plant a sapling each and grow as the plant grows, he added.

SNR Sons Charitable Trust Chief Operating Officer V Ramakrishna presided over the function and honoured nine first rank holders in different disciplines with gold medals.