29 Jul 2017, Edition - 746, Saturday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • SP MLC Yashwant Singh has resigned from the party
  • Nagaland: Voting begins for by-election to Northern Angami-I Assembly constituency in Kohima district
  • US President Donald Trump replaces Chief of Staff Reince, appoints John Kelly
  • ICBM test a reckless and dangerous action by North Korea: US President Donald Trump
  • I will show mirror to the people who are are levelling charges, I have done it for the sake of Bihar: Nitish Kumar
Coimbatore

Sri Ramakrishna Institute convocation held

Covai Post Network
July 29, 2017

Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Technology celebrated its 11th convocation today where AICTE Administration Bureau Director Dr Manpreet Singh Manna was the chief guest.

A total 383 under graduates and 104 post graduates received their certificates.

The students needed to thank their parents and the institution for the efforts made in making them good citizens, Singh said. The fees collected from students went into building the institution’s infrastructure paying honorarium to teachers. The graduates should plant a sapling each and grow as the plant grows, he added.

SNR Sons Charitable Trust Chief Operating Officer V Ramakrishna presided over the function and honoured nine first rank holders in different disciplines with gold medals.

ALSO READ

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

maxsidebottom

COLUMNS

Big salutes to the National Anthem
May 05, 2017

The irritating so called joke circulating in social media about our National Anthem makes every Indian with self-respect mock at the creators of the message. “When the National a...

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Yoga for Gas: How to do Pawanmuktasana, Steps and Benefits
May 05, 2017

Feeling bloated? There is no denying the fact that bloating woes may not only make you feel extremely uncomfortable but can also mess with your digestive health........

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

3 Simple Yoga Poses After Dinner That Can Boost Digestion
May 05, 2017

Who hasn’t heard of the far spreading glory of yoga? This ancient form of exercise, which focusses a lot on breathing, is known to bring about various health benefits if perform...

Read More