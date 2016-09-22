Srishti inaugurated

Srishti, the flagship exhibition and sale of the Coimbatore chapter of the Craft Council of Tamil Nadu (CCTN), was inaugurated here this morning.

The three-day exhibition and sale at Suguna a Kalyana Mandapam on Avinashi Road showcases a plethora of products including designer garments, traditional fabric accessories and home decor products. Exhibitors from across the country have put up their products for sale in the 60 stallsl.

Radha Prasad, President, Coimbatore Chapter of CCTN along with fellow members inaugurated the exhibition. “Proceeds from Srishti 2016 will be used to host art workshops for deserving individuals who cannot afford to pay and learn art and craft. A part of the funds will also be used to support deserving artisans from socio-economic backgrounds,” she said.

The sale is on between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Entry free.