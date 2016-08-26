FLASH NEWS Rahul is still not mature, give him time: Sheila Dikshit Prosthetic fingers on sale to rig UP election: Report Ashwin becomes highest wicket-taker in domestic Test season Man smashes 124 coconuts in 1 minute to set world record Male cops punch woman during Ramjas College protest Job cuts at Snapdeal could rise up to 2,500: Report Kim Jong-nam killed by chemical weapon: Malaysian police N Korea exporting weapons despite UN sanctions: Report Dance festival begins at Thanjavur temple

Coimbatore


SRM university Chancellor TR Pachamuthu arrested in medical admission scam

Covai Post Network
August 26, 2016

Chennai: TR Pachamuthu, chancellor of a leading and prestigious private university, SRM, was on Friday arrested by police in connection with alleged irregularities in admission to professional courses. The university top official was arrested after two days of intense questioning following a spate of complaints from students from whom huge amounts of money was charged for admissions to professional courses.

Pachamuthu was summoned by the CBCID of Chennai police for questioning on Thursday night before he was formally arrested on Friday for cheating (Section 420) and criminal breach of trust and was being taken for medical examination.

He is said to be produced before a magistrate at around 4 p.m. in the city.

Over 120 students had complained that they had been guaranteed a medical seat at SRM university and had paid for the same but were not given the medical seats.

In fact, given the stature and political connections of the chancellor not many were initially forthcoming with complaints. But when scores were cheated, they came forward with complants as the sums involved were staggering.

Incidentally, the scam first came to light, when a film producer alleged to be close to Pachamuthu and functioned as his aide, S Madhavan, disappeared after leaving a suicide note. His disappearance triggered a lot of commotion as students parents had given him money to buy a gurantee of a medical seat in the private university.

After the disappearance of Madhavan, the parent of a prospective medical student filed a complaint with the police that they had given a sum of Rs 52 lakh to Madhavan in lieu of a medical seat but so far neither the seat was given nor the money was returned.

Similarly, more than 100 students claimed they had been guaranteed medical seat and had paid for them but were yet to get admission to medical course.

Incidentally the highly successful educationist has dabbled in politics and media as well. Estimated to be worth Rs 10,000 crore, Pachamuthu had floated a political party, IJK (Indiya Jananayaka Katchi) and was the first political outfit to jump onto the Modi bandwagon and became an ally of the BJP in 2014 general elections. He was and is a part of the NDA alliance in the state.

Comments 6
You completed various nice points there. I did a search on the subject and found the majority of people will go along with with your blog. http://mmk.mn/index.php?option=com_k2&view=itemlist&task=user&id=460796 [Refugio Mantifel] - Nov 01, 2016
11/2/2016 @ 10:18:05: lorem ipsum covaipost.com http://summerworld-fouhy.info [Rodrick Heasley] - Nov 02, 2016
Hi there are using WordPress for your blog platform? I?m new to the blog world but I?m trying to get started and create my own. Do you require any html coding knowledge to make your own blog? Any help would be greatly appreciated! http://hobbsport.com/shopcategory/hiking-shoes/ [Felipe Scrim] - Dec 31, 2016
I just want to tell you that I am new to blogging and really savored this web blog. Most likely I’m likely to bookmark your blog post . You amazingly come with impressive articles. Regards for revealing your web page. [official site] - Feb 08, 2017
I truly enjoy reading through on this internet site , it contains great content . “Sometime they’ll give a war and nobody will come.” by Carl Sandburg. http://www.oi53AksruA.com/oi53AksruA [Austin Mayhan] - Feb 23, 2017
Hi there very nice site!! Guy .. Beautiful .. Amazing .. I will bookmark your web site and take the feeds additionally…I am glad to find numerous useful info right here in the submit, we’d like work out more strategies in this regard, thanks for sharing. http://www.RNXjAvnzt9.com/RNXjAvnzt9 [Markus Dunnell] - Feb 24, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS