Stalin elevated as DMK President

Chennai: The DMK on Wednesday elevated M K Stalin, 63, as its Working President with all powers of the President.

A resolution to this effect was passed at the DMK’s General Council meeting held here at the party headquarters. The meeting was chaired by the party’s General Secretary K Anbazhagan as President M Karunanidhi was advised bed rest.

Stalin would continue as the party’s Treasurer.

Referring to Karunanidhi’s health, Stalin said he cannot say that he is happy given the juncture at which the decision was taken.

“I consider the post of Working President as a responsibility. I will function with responsibility,” he said.