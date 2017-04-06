Stalin for closure of liquor shops and bars on highways

DMK working president MK Stalin, whose poll promise for the general elections in 2016 was total prohibition did not bat an eyelid when Pattali Makkal Katchi chief wanted his support for blocking any future TN government move to reclassify the highways in a bid to thwart the SC ruling on closure of liquor vends on highways.

Incidentally, the PMK with its strong anti-liquor stance used to criticize the DMK for lifting prohibition in the 1970s. As if to atone for that, Stalin has now been strongly advocating ban on liquor and it was an important poll promise contained in his party manifesto.

Now, PMK chief S Ramadoss sought DMK support to prevent possible attempt by state government and central government to reclassify highways to beat the SC ban order and to enable reopening of Tasmac liquor shops. PMK leader had sought DMK help to fight for imposition of prohibition in the state.

“PMK advocate Balu called on me and handed over a letter from Ramadoss who wanted the DMK’s support to prevent the state and central governments to reclassify the highways,” said Stalin in a statement.

Stalin recalled that in 2008, after Ramadoss made an appeal to Karunaidhi when he was the chief minister, some 1300 TASMAC bars and 128 shops were closed.

I have asked the government to close all liquor shops on highways after the SC order,” Stalin said.