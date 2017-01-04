Stalin one step closer to taking over DMK; now is its Working President

Chennai: As was anticipated and eagerly awaited by scores of hundreds of staunch supporters, MK Stalin was finally appointed as the Working President of the DMK, albeit still as an understudy to his father who remains the President of the party.

But there is a difference this time around. The DMK party constitution was amended to create the post of Working President, which has more or less the same powers as that of the President. Karunanidhi remains the President.

The decision to appoint Stalin as the Working President was taken at the crucial General Council meeting of the party held here on Wednesday. It is for the first time that Kalaignar Karunanidhi was absent at this meeting, owing to ill-health and advised rest by doctors.

Stalin’s name was proposed by K Anbazhagan and seconded by S Duraimurugan to thunderous applause by DMK cadres, men and women, who were seen clapping and whistling to welcome the announcement of Thalapathi as their leader.

Sitting among the audience was Stalin’s sister Kanimozhi, who was all smiles when the appointment was announced. Stalin bowed and touched the feet of Anbazhagan before accepting the post and in a short speech said it was a responsibility and a challenge, coming as it does at a crucial time in the history of Tamil Nadu.

His father’s ill-health lessened his happiness and satisfaction of getting the post, Stalin said, adding that he had never hankered after posts and positions but was accepting the responsibility in the overall interests of the party. After his election he drove straight to the residence of his father in Gopalapuram for blessings and also to send a signal that he remained the loyal and faithful son of his father and DMK patriarch.

No, the post has not come because of family, Stalin said, adding that even as a child of 14, he had been associated with election campaigning for the DMK and was drawn to the party. He said he had fought elections for every post and won, and had to prove himself at every step.

For the past few years there was a clamour within the party for the elevation of Thalapathi, as Stalin is referred to by his supporters. There was also no doubt as to Karunanidhi’s choice in his political heir as he had only recently declared Stalin to be the worthy leader to lead the party after him.

In an interview to a Tamil magazine, Karunanidhi said Stalin had worked his way up in the party and had proven himself at every step.