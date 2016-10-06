Stalin to lead hunger strike

Thanjavur: DMK treasurer M.K. Stalin and senior party leader S. Durai Murugan would lead protesters and stage a day-long hunger strike in front of the head post office in Thanjavur tomorrow against the Centre’s stand in setting up the Cauvery Management Board.

The hunger strike has been organised by the DMK’s trade union Labour Progressive Front.

Both Stalin and Duraimurugan, who arrived in Thanjavur this evening, were accorded a warm reception by DMK cadre led by the party’s south district secretary Durai.Chandrasekar.

DMK urban town secretary T.K.G. Neelamegam, MLAs Govi. Chezhiyan and T.R.B. Raaja, among others, were present.

Various farmers’ associations and political outfits are expected to participate in the day-long fast.