Stalin wants CM to come clean on Pudukottai carbon project

Chennai : DMK working president M.K.Stalin has urged the State Government to disclose the contents of the Central Government’s letter regarding the hydrocarbon project in Pudukottai district for which it has signed contracts.

In a statement on Tuesday, Stalin wanted Chief Minister K.Palaniswami to be transparent and disclose the contents. He wanted the Centre to drop the project taking into consideration that it would impact farming activity in Neduvasal village.

The Union Government on Monday signed the contracts for the fields awarded under the Discovered Small Field (DSF) Bid Round 2016 in New Delhi.

One of them was signed with Gem Laboratories which has been allotted the field in Neduvasal where people have been protesting for several days.

Palaniswami had earlier said the State Government would not accord sanction for the project and assured a delegation from Neduvasal that work would start only after his government addressed local concerns in consultation with the Centre.

The central government had given a similar assurance to the delegation.

Stalin said the signing of contract by the Centre with the companies `is shocking’.