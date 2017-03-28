FLASH NEWS Sensex rebounds 172.37 points to end at 29,409.52; Nifty recovers 55.60 points to close at 9,100.80 Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister meets drought-hit TN farmers protesting at Jantar Mantar Roger Federer beats Del Potro in straight sets to advance at Miami Open SC reserves verdict on a batch of pleas seeking appointment of Lokpal IND vs AUS – Ravindra Jadeja named Man Of The Match and Man Of The Series IndvAus 4th Test: India beat Australia by 8 wickets in Dharamsala to win series 2-1 and reclaim Border-Gavaskar Trophy Internet users in India to reach 730 million by 2020: Govt 5 people arrested in connection with the assault on Nigerian nationals in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida Legendary South African anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Kathrada passes away

Coimbatore


Stalin wants CM to come clean on Pudukottai carbon project

Covai Post Network
March 28, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Chennai : DMK working president M.K.Stalin has urged the State Government to disclose the contents of the Central Government’s letter regarding the hydrocarbon project in Pudukottai district for which it has signed contracts.

In a statement on Tuesday, Stalin wanted Chief Minister K.Palaniswami to be transparent and disclose the contents. He wanted the Centre to drop the project taking into consideration that it would impact farming activity in Neduvasal village.

The Union Government on Monday signed the contracts for the fields awarded under the Discovered Small Field (DSF) Bid Round 2016 in New Delhi.

One of them was signed with Gem Laboratories which has been allotted the field in Neduvasal where people have been protesting for several days.

Palaniswami had earlier said the State Government would not accord sanction for the project and assured a delegation from Neduvasal that work would start only after his government addressed local concerns in consultation with the Centre.

The central government had given a similar assurance to the delegation.

Stalin said the signing of contract by the Centre with the companies `is shocking’.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS