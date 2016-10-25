Stalin’s all party meet ignored by AIADMK, BJP and Left

Chennai: DMK treasurer MK Stalin’s all-party meet on Cauvery proved to be a damp squib with many parties giving the event a miss. Predictably, the ruling AIADMK and BJP ignored the meet as also some of the opposition parties like the DMDK, MDMK and Left parties.

Some farmers associations, however, participated in the meeting held at DMK headquarters here.

Somewhat dismayed over the lukewarm response to his invites, Stalin told media that “I had invited all parties, including the AIADMK. You ask them as to why they did not attend.”

Political analysts saw in DMK initiative a move to stay in the news especially on the eve of assembly bypolls and also ahead of the local body polls due before December.

The DMK would like to be seen doing something on an important issue like Cauvery that has the farming community in a crisis. Which is why, it has taken this initiative, felt a political analyst.

Incidentally, the AIADMK and its supremo J Jayalalithaa had ignored all opposition demands for an all party meeting and it is being maintained by finance minister O Panneerselvam holding fort during her absence temporarily.

Jayalalithaa has been hospialised for over a month for treatment and her portfolios have been handed over to Panneerselvam till she recovers and joins office.

She is reportedly making good progress and is expected to be discharged in few days. However, it would take her longer to fully recover and resume work.

Stalin said that since the government was not convening an all-party meeting, he did it instead. It is necessary to present united face at the centre to pressurize it, Stalin said.

Only the parties that are friendly to the DMK – the Congress and IUML – were among those present at the meet. Also present was Tamil Maanila Congress.

Its leader GK Vasan, said “no politics should be read into today’s meeting. All parties should come together for the cause of the farmers.”

TNCC chief S Thirunavukkarasu “TN government must call for an all-party meeting.”

The AIADMK and even the BJP launched a frontal attack on the DMK and the Congress and questioned as to what these two parties did for nearly ten years they were in power.

The DMK’s all party meet passed three resolution.

Firstly, it called for an urgent session of Tamil Nadu assembly to pass a resolution on Cauvery and force the central government on formation of Cauvery water management board. “There is also an under need to convene an all-party meet to discuss the issue and present a united face,” the resolution said.

In another resolution, the meet also demanded that the TN government compensated the farmers for the cross loss to the tune of Rs 25,000 per acre.