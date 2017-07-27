Stars’ decision to stay off Onam TV shows leaves channels, film industry in lurch

Kozhikode: Popular Malayalam TV channels have found themselves in a tight spot as top film stars are proposing to skip programmes planned for Kerala’s mega festival Onam on the small screen.

Onam is time when channels vie with each other for roping in top stars to participate in entertainment programmes as that is when viewership across the globe is at its height.

The actors are believed to have taken the decision unofficially as they are miffed over the channels accusing them of promoting mafia rule in the film industry, following after the arrest of actor Dileep in the actor abduction and assault case.

Dileep has landed himself in jail for the abduction and assault case on February 17. The grouse is that after he was arrested, channels tried to portray the film industry as one filled with goons.

The stars are believed to have decided to avoid going to the media to promote their films in the coming days which can hit the industry hard as this is also the time for big releases.

Sensing the danger, sources said it is not going to favour the film industry as one cannot survive without the other. It remains to be seen if what is being heard is really going to take place and a compromise will be worked out.