State BJP flays Veeramani

February 12, 2017
Tamil Nadu BJP has come down heavily on remarks from Dravida Kazhakagam leader Veeramani liking BJP and the RSS with the present political situation in Tamil Nadu.

BJP general secretary Vanati Srinivasan told the media on Sunday, “BJP will never want to enter through the back door. The Governor will take his decision as per the Constitution and there is no involvement of the BJP for the delay (in inviting Sasikala to form the government).”

Sasikala should know that there are cases against her, and with such a criminal background, `Sasikala should not aspire to become chief minister,’ she added.

In the backdrop of caretaker chief minister O Paneerselvam comment that he was forced to resign, there could be truth that the over 100 MLAs were staying in a resort under `force and threat’, she said.

In a related development , convener of Gandhiya Makkal Iyakkam, Tamilaruvi Maniyan said that the delay in the Governor inviting Sasikala was good, as the verdict in the case regarding here disproportionate wealth was expected in a couple of days.

In case the verdict went against Sasikala, there would be further confusion if she was sworn in, he said. Paneerselvam is a `better option’ and his party was extending support, Maniyan said, adding that those with Sasikala are `selfish and will not allow Paneerselvam to run the Government’.

Comments 2
Ki viramany s view is not right he is in a good position and so he cannot release any view as a lay man.Any complaint about about the governed should should be sent to the president.modi is not the person for blaming. Politicians please stop confusing the people.We are more knowlegeble than u all. [ajin] - Feb 12, 2017
