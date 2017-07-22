State pressure on Centre for NEET exemption continues: CM

The Govenrment is continuing to exert pressure on the Centre to exempt the State from NEET, Chief Minister,
Edapadi Palanisamy said today.
Ministers have met the Prime Minister, seeking the exemption as it would do good to students, especially from rural areas, he told mediapersons at the City Airport.
Palanisamy said work on the detailed report for the Metro project in Coimbatore would begin soon.
On criticism from actor Kamal Hassan, he said that at present he is an actor. An appropriate response will be given once he entered politics, the Chief Minister said.
On allegations that dengue-control operations were not proper, he said steps had been taken on a war footing to prevent its spread.
About VC Arukutty, an MLA from the O Paneerselvam camp deciding to switch sides, Palanisamy said that though the
MLAs were on two sides, ‘’our ideology was similar. He (Arukutty) is welcome to the party fold’’.
Regarding the agitation by farmers in Delhi, he said it was an individual decision.
