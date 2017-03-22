State recommends Rs39,565 cr drought relief

Chennai: The Central team after assessment of drought-hit areas in the State has recommended an assistance of Rs 2,096.8 crore. The sub-committee has recommended an additional Rs 1,748 crore, reports said.

The State Government had sought a relief of Rs 39,565 crore, following with the Central team visited the drought-hit areas in the State.

On January 16, the then Chief Minister O Panneerselvam urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to depute a central team to study the extensive damage caused to crops and take stock of the water scarcity.

It was recently that Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami met Modi and sought speedy release of Central aid.