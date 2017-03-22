FLASH NEWS UP CM Adityanath allocates portfolios: Keshav P Maurya gets PWD;Dinesh Sharma gets Legislative Affairs; Rita Bahuguna gets Secondary Education DIG suspends 13 constables deployed at Noida’s Sector-20 Police Station after complaints that they took bribes, reports Sensex tanks 317.77 points to close at 29,167.68; Nifty falls 91.05 points to 9,030.45 Yogi Adityanath also orders blanket ban on smuggling of cows Separatist leader Nayeem Khan arrested at Srinagar airport ahead of his visit to Pak High Commission, in Delhi tomorrow to celebrate Pak Day Magistrate court denies bail to Krishnadas, Chairman of Nehru group of Institutions in Kerala. He was arrested on a student’s complaint Uttar Pradesh Chief Minster Yogi Adityanath starts a poll on cow slaughter law on his website A new North Korean missile test fails, the South and US say, amid rising regional tensions reports GST will transform complex indirect tax system to simple system; GST will make evasion difficult: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna to join BJP tomorrow; he had resigned from Congress party in January

Coimbatore


State recommends Rs39,565 cr drought relief

Covai Post Network
March 22, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Chennai: The Central team after assessment of drought-hit areas in the State has recommended an assistance of Rs 2,096.8 crore. The sub-committee has recommended an additional Rs 1,748 crore, reports said.

The State Government had sought a relief of Rs 39,565 crore, following with the Central team visited the drought-hit areas in the State.

On January 16, the then Chief Minister O Panneerselvam urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to depute a central team to study the extensive damage caused to crops and take stock of the water scarcity.

It was recently that Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami met Modi and sought speedy release of Central aid.

