State to form committee to assess drought situation

Chennai: With a lower than normal northeast monsoon, the Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday said that the State is in principle facing a drought-like situation and would assess it by forming a high-level committee.

Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said that due to non release of Cauvery water by Karnataka, even Samba cultivation was severely affected. According to him, during the current monsoon season, which falls from October 1 to December 31, only 168.3 mm rainfall occurred in the State against the normal rainfall of 440 mm.

“Of the 32 districts, 21 faced more than 60 per cent deficit rainfall during the northeast monsoon,” he said, adding that the rest of the districts received deficit rainfall between 35 per cent and 59 per cent during the same period.

Panneerselvam said that due to the poor rainfall the State is facing a drought like situation. “However, before declaring the State has drought, an assessment should be made as per the Central Government norms,” he pointed out, adding a committee would be formed that would go directly to drought-affected areas baring Chennai to assess the situation.

Stating that the technical team would soon submit its report to the State, Panneerselvam said that based on the report, a comprehensive drought package and compensation for crop loss would be announced.

The Chief Minister said that in the Delta region 11.01 acre crops have already been insured by 5.48 lakh farmers. For paddy farmers, a maximum insurance compensation of Rs 25,000 per acre can be obtained and for other crops compensation can be obtained based on the damage, Panneerselvam said.