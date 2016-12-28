State to operate 11,270 spl buses to meet Pongal rush

The State Government will operate as many as 11,270 special buses, with 4,445 plying from Chennai alone from January 11 to 13, to meet the additional rush during Pongal festival.

According to an official statement, apart from the 2,275 scheduled buses from Chennai to all the districts, 794 special buses will be operated on January 11, 1,779 special buses on January 12 and 1,872 special buses on January 13.

From the other important places 991 special buses on January 11, 2,291 buses on January 12, 3,141 buses on January 13 will be operated. Totally 6,423 special buses will operate from other places, it said.

The Government has also made alternative boarding points for the convenience of commuters. Feeder services will be operated by the MTC to all the bus stands. According to the release, all SETC and APSRTC buses to Andhra Pradesh via Red Hills will depart from Anna Nagar (West) bus terminus.

Buses to Puducherry, Cuddalore and Chidambaram via ECR will depart from Adyar Gandhi Nagar bus depot. Buses for Kumbakonam and beyond Thanjavur via Tindivanam, Vikkravandi (including SETC) will depart from Arignar Anna Bus Stand, Tambaram Sanatorium (MEPZ).

Buses to Arcot, Arani, Vellore, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupathur and Hosur via Poonamallee will depart from Poonamallee bus stand. Other buses other than the ones already mentioned will be from CMBT, Koyambedu, as usual.

To avoid traffic congestion during festive season, cars and two wheelers are asked to avoid the route via Tambaram and Perungalathur.