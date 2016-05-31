Stolen idols recovered

Police recovered around 34 stolen ancient idols here today. Three persons manning house where the idols were kept have been arrested.

A team, led by Inspector General A.G. Pon Manickavel, acting on a specific tip off, raided a house and seized the idols worth hundreds of crores of rupees. The idols are more than 100 years old and were stolen from various places in the State.

The idols were neatly packed and kept ready for exporting to various European countries via Mumbai.

Police have launched a manhunt to nab the owner of the house Deenadayalan, who is wanted in various idols theft cases too.

Police are probing whether today’s seizure has got any links with the earlier one two months back where 12 people were arrested.