Stop Chemical Bleaching of Sago’

The Federation of Tamil Nadu Agriculturists Association has requested the state government to take action to control the adulteration of sago to protect the farmers engaged in tapioca (Maravalli Kizangu, in Tamil) cultivation.

Sago (Javvarisi, in Tamil) is mainly used for making gruels and delicacies like payasam.

It also has tremendous medicinal properties. Tapioca is the main ingredient in producing sago and farmers from the districts of Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, Namakkal, Salem and Dharmapuri are involved in its cultivation. Companies that produce sago from tapioca are located mainly in Erode, Namakkal, Salem, and Dharmapuri districts.

In a statement, the secretary of the Federation of Tamil Nadu Agriculturists Association, S. Nallasamy, said, “A portion of corn flour is used to prepare sago. The yellow colour of sago comes from its corn flour content. In order to remove the yellow tint, sago is bleached with chemicals.”

These chemicals, according to him, are hazardous for health. “Without proper testing, sago is being sold in the market. This should be immediately stopped. Severe legal action should be taken against factories that bleach the sago,” he said.

He rued that the tapioca farmers are affected due to decreasing consumption of sago and its import. Tapioca was sold for Rs.12000 per tonne last year. The prices have now come down to Rs.4500 per tonne.

“India is importing tapioca starch mainly from Thailand. The government should control it by levying high import duties. The government should protect our farmers and people,” he demanded.