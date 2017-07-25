Stray dog mauls six in Gandhipuram seventh street

“A stray dog which went on a rampage has been biting people all day today. People who came with their children for shopping were also bitten. We tried calling the corporation but we couldn’t connect to them as their duty time gets over by 5 pm. We, then, called the police and told them that we have tied up the dog. And, they had agreed to come over and take the dog” said A Deva, resident of Gandhipuram.

Crosscut road is a very crowded area in the city where multiple textile showrooms, jewelers and other commercial buildings are present.

” A common misconception among the public is that all stray dogs would have rabies. But that is not the case. People have tried to kill the dog by throwing stones at it and this has made the dog furious. We will take the dog to a veterinary hospital to get it checked. If it diagnosed with rabies, it will be treated. Otherwise, the dog will be sterilized , as usual, and taken care of” said Aravind B of Humane Animal Society -an NGO, rescuing animals.