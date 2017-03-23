Stray dogs, mosquitoes, pot-holed roads mar Bharathi Park

Residents of the Bharathi Park area have been forced to put up with a host of civic issues such stray dog and mosquito menace, pot-holed roads; the list goes on.

People in the area which comes under ward 22 in Coimbatore west zone have pot-holed and cess-pooled roads like the Bharathi Park 1st and 2nd main road and 5, 6 and 7th crosses.

While the storm water drains are clogged with litter, it has also become a haven for the stray dogs. The menace has reached such proportions, that morning walk becomes a scary affair and dogs chasing even children has become common sight, says a resident of the area, K.S Balamurugan

“As the summer has set in, stray dog menace can get serious, as it is the season where rabies virus spreads among dogs and cats,” he adds.

The civic body should send in the conservancy workers to find a permanent home for stray dogs, said another resident Tarun Shah.

“The practice of dumping food waste on the road side by restaurateurs has paved for this sudden explosion in stray dog population in many places in the city. The civic authorities should penalise these erring restaurant owners,” said Balamurugan.

He blames the apathy of the civic officials for this situation where mosquitoes breed and stray dog menace assumes alarming proportions.

Even the stretch in front of Avinashi Lingam University has many potholes, and the nearby Mettupalayam road is no exception, where patch works needed to be carried out on a war footing by the civic body and the highways department say residents. .

Former ward councillor K. Annammal says she attends to such complaints whenever they are brought to her notice and takes them up `even though my tenure as office is over’.

City health officer K. K. Santhosh Kumar told Covai Post, “The civic body has a mandate to catch all stray dogs and sterilize them, and release them back into the streets. The practice is expected to bring results in the long-term. The sterilization programme has been on since 2012 and very soon the city streets and neighborhoods will be free from the stray dog menace.”

Regarding other complaints he says residents are encouraged to approach the corporation zonal offices or bring it to the notice of the city health officer directly and prompt action would be taken.