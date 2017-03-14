‘Strengthen research activity to enhance storability of oil seeds’

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) Vice-Chancellor Dr. K. Ramasamy today emphasised the need to strengthen research activities for enhancing the storability of oil seeds.

Speaking after inaugurating the third Annual Seed Workshop at the University, he said seed enhancement techniques such as pelleting for facilitating mechanised sowing should also be popularised. In addition, the farm implements should be developed to suit the small size of land holdings in Tamil Nadu, he added.

Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Open University, Chennai, M. Bhaskaran asked the seed producers to be proactive in adopting various promising technologies developed by TNAU.

The enhancement of breeder seed supply in various crops particularly in groundnut, maintenance of genetic purity and development of varieties with specific traits are few of the important issues which necessitated immediate action, he said.

Importance of quality seed and its maintenance during multiplication, improved varieties of Agricultural crops in seed chain, scope of seed production in Horticultural crops, pre and post seed production quality control system in Tamil Nadu, National Seed Corporation and its participation in seed production, contribution of private seed industries in Tamil Nadu, came up for discussion during interactive session.