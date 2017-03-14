FLASH NEWS Municipal elections in Delhi to be held on April 22: State Election Commission Pakistan Cricket Board suspends Mohammad Irfan in spot-fixing case Nifty climbs 152.45 pts to a new closing peak of 9,087; Sensex jumps 496.40 pts to end at 29,442.63 Vienna named best city in quality of living: Survey Money power has won over people’s power: Cong on Goa issue EC should auction seats instead of holding polls: AAP 2017 is the start of the Hindu revolution: Swamy Trust Modi govt for action on ceasefire violations: Union Minister Jitendra Singh Maharashtra woman falls off moving train, saved by people on platform Ashwin is always happy when Warner comes in to bat: Pujara

Coimbatore


‘Strengthen research activity to enhance storability of oil seeds’

Covai Post Network
March 14, 2017

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) Vice-Chancellor Dr. K. Ramasamy today emphasised the need to strengthen research activities for enhancing the storability of oil seeds.

Speaking after inaugurating the third Annual Seed Workshop at the University, he said seed enhancement techniques such as pelleting for facilitating mechanised sowing should also be popularised. In addition, the farm implements should be developed to suit the small size of land holdings in Tamil Nadu, he added.

Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Open University, Chennai, M. Bhaskaran asked the seed producers to be proactive in adopting various promising technologies developed by TNAU.

The enhancement of breeder seed supply in various crops particularly in groundnut, maintenance of genetic purity and development of varieties with specific traits are few of the important issues which necessitated immediate action, he said.

Importance of quality seed and its maintenance during multiplication, improved varieties of Agricultural crops in seed chain, scope of seed production in Horticultural crops, pre and post seed production quality control system in Tamil Nadu, National Seed Corporation and its participation in seed production, contribution of private seed industries in Tamil Nadu, came up for discussion during interactive session.

