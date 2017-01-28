FLASH NEWS Centre sanctioned Rs one lakh crore to Uttar Pradesh but no development is seen on ground: Amit Shah while releasing party’s manifesto Serena Williams beats Venus Williams in the Australian Open finals 2017: Lifts 23rd Grand Slam title Air India flight makes emergency landing at Sanganer Airport in Jaipur after a woman passenger suffered cardiac arrest mid air India and particularly India’s youth are adapting to technology very fast: PM Modi at NCC rally America is a nation of immigrants and should be proud of it Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said as he criticised President Donald Trump Old mortar shell found abandoned near Vasant Kunj in South Delhi; entire area cordoned off and evacuated, reports Competent board did Sunanda Pushkar’s postmortem, concluded death is due to poisoning & is unnatural: Forensic Dept Head, AIIMS Karnataka: People protest in support of buffalo-race ‘Kambala’ in Mangaluru

Coimbatore


Student branded with cane by PT Master, parents seeks action

Covai Post Network
January 28, 2017
Tirupur: Parents and relatives of a 10th standard student of a private matriculation school in nearby Tirupur today gheraoed the Correspondent seeking action against a PT master for beating their son with cane brutally.

According to police, the boy Shaktimurugan had inadvertently shoes of different colour and noticing this, the livid teacher branded him using a cane, resulting in bloody marks on hips, thighs and parts of bodies.

As the student took the matter to his parents, they along with some relatives came to the school at Chirupuluvapatti and gharaoed the Correspondent Ramesh and Principal Shanthi, seeking explanation for beating their son so severely and also demanded action against the PT master, Sharathkumar.

On the assurance of action from the management, the agitators dispersed.

