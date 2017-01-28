Student branded with cane by PT Master, parents seeks action

Tirupur: Parents and relatives of a 10th standard student of a private matriculation school in nearby Tirupur today gheraoed the Correspondent seeking action against a PT master for beating their son with cane brutally.

According to police, the boy Shaktimurugan had inadvertently shoes of different colour and noticing this, the livid teacher branded him using a cane, resulting in bloody marks on hips, thighs and parts of bodies.

As the student took the matter to his parents, they along with some relatives came to the school at Chirupuluvapatti and gharaoed the Correspondent Ramesh and Principal Shanthi, seeking explanation for beating their son so severely and also demanded action against the PT master, Sharathkumar.

On the assurance of action from the management, the agitators dispersed.